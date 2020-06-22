Three new COVID-19 testing sites open in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Three new coronavirus testing sites will be up and running starting Tuesday in Santa Clara County.

The Shark Tank will start at 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and then on Saturday at 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.

If you can’t make it there, you can go to Andrew Hill High located on 3200 Senter Road or Northside Branch Library at 695 Moreland Avenue.

That’s only three days – Tuesday through Friday from 10 until 4 in the afternoon.

It doesn’t matter if you have health insurance or not, a doctor’s note of your immigration status.

