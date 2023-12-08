SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three San Francisco Mission District Norteño gang members who murdered and attempted to murder four victims were sentenced to prison terms following their convictions on racketeering conspiracy charges, the First Assistant United States Attorney Patrick D. Robbins and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp announced Thursday.

Norteño gang members sentenced:

Fernando “Nando” Madrigal 25

Alvaro “G-Boy” Reina Cordero, 26

Oscar “Cutty” Guadron Diaz, 24

All plead guilty in February 2023 to one count of racketeering conspiracy in connection with their roles in the murders and attempted murder of four victims, including a 15-year-old innocent bystander who was mistaken for a rival gang member.

“Norteño criminal street gangs have terrorized San Francisco’s Mission District for years through a relentless campaign of shootings, robberies, gun trafficking, drug dealing, and extortion,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Patrick D. Robbins. “Today’s sentences send a clear message that gang members who inflict wanton violence and harm our community will be arrested, prosecuted federally, and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.”

Madrigal was sentenced to 33 years in prison. According to the United States Attorney Northern District of California, Madrigal admitted he lured a victim to a parking lot near Candlestick Park on the pretense of purchasing marijuana but planned to rob the victim on July 12, 2018. Madrigal admitted he shot and killed the victim, then disposed of the victim’s cell phone on or near the San Mateo Bridge, and dumped the victim’s body in the Oakland Hills. The victim’s body was found more than a year later.

Madrigal additionally used an AR-style firearm to shoot and kill a 15-year-old boy whom he mistakenly believed was a member of a rival gang on July 8, 2019. Madrigal confessed he committed these two murders in part to earn respect from other Norteños, according to the United States Attorney Northern District of California.

At Madrigal’s arrest on August 14, 2020, he possessed two firearms, dozens of bullets, and nearly $7,000 in cash. Madrigal was also on probation for a prior carjacking conviction at his 2020 arrest.

Madrigal admitted that he engaged in drug trafficking regularly, traveling from California to Iowa.

Cordero and Guadron Diaz were sentenced to 26 and 21 years in prison, respectively.

In their plea agreements, Cordero and Guadron Diaz admitted to shooting and killing a rival Sureño gang member and shooting the gang member’s female companion on January 23, 2018. Corder fired approximately nine shots, hitting the man (who died) in the body and the woman (who survived) in the face.

In addition to the sentences, Judge William H. Orrick ordered all three defendants to spend five years on supervised release, beginning after their prison terms were completed.