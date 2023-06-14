(KRON) — Narcan was deployed three different times at two Bay Area Rapid Transit stations on Tuesday, and two took place at the San Francisco International Airport Station, according to BART police.

The life-saving overdose reversal drug has been essential to emergency responders since the opioid epidemic and resulting fentanyl crisis took a firm hold on San Francisco. A transit ambassador administered four doses of Narcan to an unresponsive man at the 19th Street station.

An officer deployed three doses of Narcan to an unresponsive man at the San Francisco International Airport station just after 4 p.m. Hours later, another officer administered two doses of Narcan to an unresponsive man at the SFO station.

Last week, BART reported that Narcan was deployed at four different stations over a four day period. The suspected overdoses were reported at Daly City, Fruitvale, Civic Center and Bay Fair stations.