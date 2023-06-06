(KRON) — The three people killed in a crime spree across the South Bay on Thursday have been identified by the Santa Clara Coroner’s Office.

The victims identified include Jiwanjot Dhariwal, 26, of Milpitas, Phuc Pham, 71, of San Jose and Hanh Pham Nguyen, 73, also of San Jose. The suspect’s spree started just after 3 p.m. on Thursday when he allegedly carjacked and stabbed three separate victims. All were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Last week a witness confirmed to KRON4 that the two people who died after the suspect intentionally ran them over with a stolen vehicle were a married couple. Police said Dhariwal was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Smart & Final only an hour and a half after the suspect’s violence began. The ages of the surviving victims range from 32 to 63 years old.

The suspect in the stabbings, Kevin Parkourana, 31, of San Jose, was out on parole when the rampage began. He was arrested near the Milpitas High School graduation ceremony on several charges including homicide, attempted homicide and carjacking. Parkourana is due in court on Tuesday.