SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three people were shot in San Francisco late Monday amid Fourth of July celebrations, according to a tweet from Commander Raj Vaswani of the San Francisco Police Department.

The first shooting was at Market and Powell streets at 9:46 p.m., when an unknown number of suspects shot toward a street performer, who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. “A vehicle fled the scene,” Vaswani stated. “Investigators do not believe this was connected to the fireworks event.”

A second shooting happened in the Bayview neighborhood at Ingalls Street and Underwood Avenue at 9:50 p.m., when a 14-year-old girl watching fireworks was struck by a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The final shooting was on the 200 block of Rich Street, in the south of Market neighborhood, at 10:50 p.m., when an adult victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police also had to contend with a dozen officers being allegedly injured when attempting to disperse a crowd in the Mission neighborhood. The city’s fire department also had a busy day with almost twice as many calls as an average day.