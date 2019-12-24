Three people taken to hospital after six car crash in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Three people were taken to the hospital Monday night after a six car crash on Cottle Road near Highway 85 in San Jose.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or the severity of the patients’ injuries.

The San Jose Fire Department first tweeted about the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., the fire department said crews were clearing the scene — but that police will stay on scene to investigate.

Though there is no cause of the crash, the fire department is reminding drivers to not drink and drive and to always wear a seat belt.

This is developing, check back for updates