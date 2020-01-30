Three people tested in Monterey County for deadly coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — A total of three people in Monterey County have been tested for the deadly coronavirus that’s quickly spread across parts of China and several other countries in recent weeks.

According to the Monterey County Health Department, one of the individuals in question tested negative for the virus.

The status of the remaining two patients remains unknown as of Wednesday evening.

The health department reiterates there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Monterey County, only that it has tested three people.

Late Wednesday, the death toll linked to the virus increased to 170, surpassing the SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, outbreak in 2002 and 2003.

A total of 5,327 people were diagnosed with SARS at the time.

As of Wednesday, 5,974 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.