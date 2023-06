(KRON) — Three separate fires broke out on the I-680 north between Pacheco and Marina Vista on Monday. Forward progress on all three blazes has been halted, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as firefighters continue mop-up operations for the next several hours. Northbound lanes on the 680 remain closed. The cause of the fires is unknown at this time.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.