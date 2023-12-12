SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three San Francisco restaurants have been added to the latest Michelin Guide, Michelin announced Tuesday.

The Michelin Guide is a book that reviews restaurants and other establishments. Seven California restaurants were added to the guide this month, including Movida, Kiln, and Dalida in San Francisco.

Dalida

Dalida is a Mediterranean restaurant tucked into the Presidio. It is co-owned by a pair of chefs who are married to one another: Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz.

Michelin describes its menu as mostly Eastern Mediterranean, inspired by Istanbul. Notable dishes include short rib kebabs.

“Whatever else you opt for, consider it all but mandatory to start your meal with ‘breaking bread,’ an assortment of spreads, olives, and pickles, served with superlatively pillowy, toasty pita that is rolled and hearth-baked to order—you’re unlikely to find better in the Bay Area,” Michelin said.

Kiln

Located just blocks away from San Francisco’s Civic Center, Kiln offers fine dining with “contemporary” cuisine.

The restaurant is located in what looks like a renovated warehouse. According to Michelin, the restaurant boasts “personable service and artful creations.”

“The tasting menu (either full experience of some twenty courses, or an abbreviated bar tasting) leans Nordic, highlighting preservation techniques like curing, drying and fermentation in dishes whose simplicity is belied by intricate techniques and compelling flavor combinations,” Michelin said.

Movida

Movida is located a few blocks down 2nd Street away from Oracle Park. It blends restaurant and lounge, including an elevated DJ booth.

Movida’s cuisine is also a fusion, offering both Mexican and Persian food. It is set up in a “stylish space” and adventurously combines unexpected flavors in its food and drinks, per Michelin.

“Try halibut in a jade-green aguachile that combines tomatillo and green plum, offering a vivid, nuanced flavor; singular “tostadas” made with a crispy base of golden brown tahdig, topped with luscious beef birria accented with sumac; or a fried poblano filled with a savory mixture of rice, spiced lamb and queso Oaxaca,” Michelin wrote.