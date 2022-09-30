OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were shot on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition.

Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene and a third later arrived at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.

