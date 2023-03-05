SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were shot in San Francisco late Saturday night into early Sunday morning in separate shootings, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The first shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the unit block of George Court in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. A 14-year-old was shot with a life-threatening injury, police said. A 17-year-old was arrested and SFPD was able to recover a gun after a search warrant was issued.

The second shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 4500 Third Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. A 33-year-old San Francisco resident who was walking to a store was shot during a shooting between two cars on the street, police said. The victim’s injury is non-life threatening.

The third shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. A 52-year-old was shot during an attempted robbery for marijuana. The victim’s injury is non-life threatening, police said.