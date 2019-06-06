Bay Area

Three shot, including 10-year-old, at Santa Rosa park

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:24 PM PDT

SANTA ROSA (KRON) -- Three people, including a child, were shot Wednesday night at a Santa Rosa park. 

Police say the shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Park near Link Lane and W. 9th Street. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds -- a 10-year-old, 20-year-old and 40-year-old. 

The 20-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The two other victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. 

All were taken to a nearby hospital. 

Police say witnesses saw a Hispanic man get out of a car on Link Lane and fire shots toward the victims. 

Police say the suspects drove away, southbound on Link Lane. They are believed to be driving in a dark-colored SUV. 

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Santa Rosa Police Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-3670. 

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related. 

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


