Three shot, including 10-year-old, at Santa Rosa park
SANTA ROSA (KRON) -- Three people, including a child, were shot Wednesday night at a Santa Rosa park.
Police say the shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Park near Link Lane and W. 9th Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds -- a 10-year-old, 20-year-old and 40-year-old.
The 20-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The two other victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.
All were taken to a nearby hospital.
Police say witnesses saw a Hispanic man get out of a car on Link Lane and fire shots toward the victims.
Police say the suspects drove away, southbound on Link Lane. They are believed to be driving in a dark-colored SUV.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Santa Rosa Police Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-3670.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related.
Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: FEDEX DELIVERY MAN THROWS PACKAGES IN SAN JOSE
- EARTHQUAKE STORM RATTLES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
- DRAKE TAKES A DIG AT KEVIN DURANT; MACAULAY CULKIN RESPONDS
- MAJOR RIDESHARE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT AT SFO
- MAN ARRESTED IN DEADLY SHOOTING AT FAIRFIELD GAS STATION
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida daycare worker accused of 30 instances of abuse
- Massive ladybug swarm over California shows up on radar
- Raptors Kyle Lowry gets shoved by courtside fan
- Raptors take 2-1 series lead with 123-109 win