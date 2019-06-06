Three shot, including 10-year-old, at Santa Rosa park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) -- Three people, including a child, were shot Wednesday night at a Santa Rosa park.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Park near Link Lane and W. 9th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds -- a 10-year-old, 20-year-old and 40-year-old.

The 20-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The two other victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

All were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say witnesses saw a Hispanic man get out of a car on Link Lane and fire shots toward the victims.

Police say the suspects drove away, southbound on Link Lane. They are believed to be driving in a dark-colored SUV.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Santa Rosa Police Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-3670.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

