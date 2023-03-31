SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transit police responded to three separate drug overdose medical emergencies on trains and in stations within the past three days.

Around noon on Tuesday, a woman was found on a train who had suffered a possible narcotics overdose. BART police entered the train at the 16th Street station and administered two doses of Narcan. The woman was pronounced deceased, and a coroner took over the investigation.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a man suffered a drug overdose in the Civic Center BART station. An officer administered one dose of Narcan, and the man regained consciousness. “The subject was revived, refused medical treatment, and left the station,” BART police wrote.

At 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, another man suffered a drug overdose while riding on a train at the MacArthur Station. A Crisis Intervention Specialist revived the man with two doses of Narcan, and he was transported to a hospital.