CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department.

On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz on South Foothill Boulevard and Sandholm Lane and proceeded with a traffic stop.

(Photos courtesy of Cloverdale Police Department)

Police say three Richmond men were inside of the vehicle, later identified as Jose Robles, 38, Hugo Cerda, 38, and David Coyt, 28. As officers investigated further, they found tools that are commonly associated with burglary and catalytic converter theft. Police detained the men, and later arrested them on felony and misdemeanor charges, which include conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, theft and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects were booked into Sonoma County Jail. Photos from the scene show items recovered from the vehicle, including shaved vehicle keys, multiple saws and saw blades, a floor jack, four recovered vehicle catalytic converters, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a vehicle window door prying tool.

If you have any further information about this incident, please contact CPD Officer Katie Vanoni at (707) 894-2150 or kvanoni@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.

Police are asking residents to take preventative steps to avoid catalytic converter theft, including parking in well-lit or secured areas and or installing a Cat Security Shield, which is a strong barrier against theft.