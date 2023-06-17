(KRON) – The Petaluma Police Department is searching for three suspects following an assault during a soccer practice Wednesday evening.

At 7:03 p.m., responded to the reports of an assault in the 300 block of North McDowell Boulevard. The suspects fled the area before police arrived. One juvenile victim told police he was watching the soccer practice when three suspects approached him from behind and grabbed him, police said.

The victim was pulled backwards and repeatedly punched by the suspects. Bystanders who were watching the practice saw what was going on and pulled the suspects away from the victim, Petaluma police said.

One of the suspects tried to pick up a hand axe that had fallen from their pockets, however one of the bystanders was able to kick the axe away, preventing the suspect from grabbing it. Two of the suspects fled on foot northbound on Maria Drive and the other fled southbound on Maria Drive, police said.

Witnesses describe all three suspects as approximately 15 to 17-years-old and were wearing black clothing and black ski masks during the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Vasquez at 707-781-1248.