SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to Roseland Collegiate Prep School on Ursuline Way on a report of a possible gang fight. A staff member stated that they saw three teenage boys sitting on bench just outside of the office. A moment later, she heard yelling and saw the three boys kicking a victim who was on the ground.

The staff member intervened to stop the fight, and the three boys ran away. The victim was given medical treatment at the school before being taken to a local hospital. Deputies arrived on campus and worked with Violent Crimes Detectives to find the suspects.

KRON On is streaming now

Working with school officials, detectives identified two of the suspects and arrested them on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. The names of the suspects will not be released because they are under age 18.

The third suspect has not been found. Detectives are still investigating whether the incident was gang-related or not.