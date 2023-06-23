(KRON) — Three teenagers were arrested overnight for stealing a car in San Mateo, according to the San Bruno Police Department. Officers with San Mateo PD located the vehicle that was stolen Thursday, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled. Officers pursued the vehicle to San Mateo where San Mateo PD assisted by successfully deploying spike strips. The vehicle was immobilized and stopped a short distance later.

Three occupants fled the vehicle on foot but were apprehended a short while later. The suspects, a 13-year-old male from Daly City, a 14-year-old male from Colma, and a 13-year-old female from South San Francisco, were arrested.

“We’d like to extend a huge thank you to San Mateo PD Officers for assisting us with stopping the vehicle and apprehending the suspects,” said San Bruno PD.

A photo from San Bruno PD showed that the vehicle was a white Hyundai.