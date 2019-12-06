Three UPS trucks robbed at gunpoint in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are investigating after three UPS trucks were robbed at gunpoint this week.

The San Jose Police Department said Thursday that two suspects are responsible for the three separate robberies.

During each robbery, a suspect armed with a handgun approached a UPS truck and demanded the driver open the door, police say.

After taking several packages from the truck, the suspects drove off in a newer black Honda sedan.

Police say the suspects are described as men around 6 feet tall, wearing a black ski mask and dark clothing.

The first robbery happened on Tuesday at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Beech Grove Court and Banana Grove Lane.

The second occurred on Wednesday at about 8:00 p.m. in the area of Sand Point Drive and Quimby Road.

About 45 minutes later, the third robbery happened in the area the area of War Admiral Avenue and Snow Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eddy Reyes of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

