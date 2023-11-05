(KRON) – Three suspects accused of burglarizing a Vallejo business were arrested, the Vallejo Police Department announced Saturday.

Vallejo officers were informed by an employee of a business on the 400 block of Columbus Parkway that three suspects burglarized his store for over $70,000 worth of merchandise over the span of a week on Oct. 23. The employee provided the officers with the suspects’ pictures and their Chevrolet C/K 2500.

Vallejo PD located the Chevrolet near the intersection of McGrue Avenue and Deborah Street and initiated a traffic stop. According to police, the occupants of the vehicle matched the description of the burglars. The employee from the business completed an in-field show-up and identified the suspects. According to Vallejo police, officers mirandized the suspects.

All three suspects admitted to being in the store, and one admitted to stealing the merchandise.

All suspects were transported to the county jail.

Vallejo PD did not recover the stolen merchandise.