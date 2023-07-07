(KRON) — Three Watsonville teenagers were arrested on Thursday in connection to two stolen vehicles and a stolen firearm, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies assigned to the San Carlos Patrol Bureau were alerted by the Automated License Plate Reader at 7:28 p.m. to a stolen vehicle entering San Carlos.

Deputies responded and located the vehicle parked on Crestview Drive near Lilly Lane. Three Watsonville juveniles — ages 13, 16 and 17 — were detained. One of the teenage suspects had a loaded firearm on him. The firearm had been reported stolen to the Los Banos Police Department.

A second car key, connected to an additional stolen vehicle, was also discovered by deputies.

The suspects were arrested and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Facility.

The arrest was made possible by the utilization of the Automated License Plate Reader system, the sheriff’s department said.