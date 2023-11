(KRON) — Three westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge were blocked Thursday afternoon due to police activity, according to a Sig Alert. Two of the lanes later reopened.

The blockage is just east of Treasure Island. It is due to a “person in distress,” California Highway Patrol said.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen. The alert was sent out at 4:06 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.