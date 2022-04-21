SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If April showers bring May flowers, it’ll be blooming in the Bay Area next month.

Rain that began yesterday is expected to last until tomorrow afternoon — with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon as the sun peeks out in some places. Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains led officials there to caution against non-essential travel there. A winter storm warning is in effect there until 11 a.m. tomorrow. Up to three feet of snow is expected in upper elevations.

Much of the Bay Area has only seen a quarter-inch of rain so far. It’s hitting hardest in the East Bay right now, but from this point forward rain is going to be the heaviest further South in the Bay Area (San Francisco Southward), so the North Bay can expect a much calmer day ahead compared to the rest of the region.

Thunderstorms are most likely this afternoon, anywhere between 1-4 p.m. These could come along with cloud to ground lightning, small hail and isolated bursts of heavy rain.

Things will pick back up with two waves of rain tonight into tomorrow morning.

Rainfall totals could rise to over an inch in spots where thunderstorms move overhead. Other areas will likely stay below half an inch.