Thunderstorms continue to slam Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - It's going to be another day of wet, stormy weather for the Bay Area.
But the rainy weather is not going to stop thousands from taking part in this year's Bay to Breakers race starting at 8 a.m.
CLICK HERE TO TRACK STORM WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR.
The National Weather Service says that we can expect to see some lightning, thunder, small hail, and heavy rain throughout the morning.
If you are running in the race, be safe as the roads will be very wet and slippery.
Bundle up and stay warm as temperatures are expected to hit the high 50's along the coast and low 60's moving inland.
