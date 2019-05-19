Thunderstorms continue to slam Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - It's going to be another day of wet, stormy weather for the Bay Area.

But the rainy weather is not going to stop thousands from taking part in this year's Bay to Breakers race starting at 8 a.m.

>>>CLICK HERE TO TRACK STORM WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR.

A line of thundershowers over the Bay Area. Marty and I are tracking it KRON4 morning news. pic.twitter.com/0bJxWtOFQO — Dave Spahr (@dave_spahr) May 19, 2019

The National Weather Service says that we can expect to see some lightning, thunder, small hail, and heavy rain throughout the morning.

If you are running in the race, be safe as the roads will be very wet and slippery.

Bundle up and stay warm as temperatures are expected to hit the high 50's along the coast and low 60's moving inland.

Radar Update 6:42 AM - A large line of showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the #BayArea this morning. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and even lightning. Thunder roars go indoors!. Stay safe. #cawx pic.twitter.com/LwWKcRad5o — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 19, 2019

