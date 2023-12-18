SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A December storm is forecast to generate possible isolated thunderstorms in the North Bay and drench the region with rain showers. KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said thunderstorms could rumble in just after midnight.

The NWS Bay Area wrote, “A more intense rain band comes through Tuesday morning with conditions similar to those seen on Monday morning.”

Forecasters said there’s a high probability that most of the Bay Area will receive 1-3 inches of rain before this week’s storms are over.

KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “We have more showers expected through (Monday) evening and overnight. Tuesday will be another unsettled day, but our showers will be far less intense.”

Forecasters issued a hydrologic outlook for storm impacts through Thursday. “Moderate rainfall will bring the potential for moderate and rapid rises along rivers, streams, and creeks. Most sites are forecast to remain below flood stage.”

It’s pouring rain in San Francisco right now 🌧️. Urban waterfalls formed outside our @kron4news station. pic.twitter.com/OWVlTl1Jp3 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 18, 2023

Localized flooding may occur in especially low-lying areas from as far north as Sonoma County and as far south as Monterey County. “Creeks that are most likely to see moderate rises are located within Sonoma County,” NWS Bay Area wrote.

Calmer, dry weather is expect to return on Thursday.