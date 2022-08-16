(KRON) — There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the Bay Area on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. NWS labeled the lightning risk as moderate in the North Bay, South Bay, East Bay and San Francisco.

⚠Afternoon Forecast Update – Enough moisture and lift will be present late tonight into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. 🌩 Some of the storms could result in dry lightning. This is a low confidence high impact situation. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/J76d5JSj83 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2022

KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said that the chance for thunderstorms begins around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts until about 3:00 p.m. Lightning strikes with light showers are dangerous because they can start fires.

In August 2020, lightning strikes started more than 370 wildfires across the state. More than 10,000 firefighters were battling 23 major fire complexes at one point in the state. Three of the major fires were in the Bay Area.

While the situation does not appear to be as dire as it was in 2020, Karnow said tropical moisture is beginning to creep closer towards the Bay Area. For more detail, watch Karnow’s full report using the video player above.