SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is the potential for rain and thunderstorms in the Bay Area Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The possibility for showers and thunderstorms begins late Monday morning in Monterey County and will spread into the Bay Area by evening, the NWS said.

Monday night will see a 20-45% chance of showers and 15-30% chance of thunderstorms. The possibility of rain and thunderstorms continues overnight into Tuesday morning with a 20-45% chance of showers and a 15-30% chance of thunderstorms.

Shower activity and the chance of thunderstorms should diminish during the late morning hours Tuesday. Tuesday night will see just a slight chance of lingering chances for isolated showers, the NWS said. By Wednesday, drier conditions should return. Although temperatures may still be five to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.