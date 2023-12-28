WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The number of people expected to be moving around by car between Thursday and next week is over 100 million people, and a good chunk of them are right here in California.

In total, the number of Californians traveling is around 15 million and nationwide that number is 115 million.

Almost 104 million will be traveling by car and at least 50 miles from home, according to AAA. That’s an increase of almost 2 percent compared to last year.

The worst time to hit the roads will be both Thursday and Friday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the best time to leave being before noon.

When it comes to gas prices, they are similar to last year, AAA said. In the Bay Area, San Francisco has the highest price of $4.85 a gallon and the lowest being $4.59 in Solano County.