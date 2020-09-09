Tiburon police chief announces retirement

TIBURON, Calif. (KRON) – The Tiburon Chief of Police has announced his retirement on Tuesday night, according to the town manager Greg Chanis.

Chief Michael Cronin was appointed in 2007.

Chanis released a statement saying that Cronin will be retiring effective September 13.

Chanis states that the two have discussed his retirement for a while now.

This comes as the department deals with a racially charged incident involving a local Black business owner.

As for the controversy, recent body camera video showed officers outside a store in Tiburon asking him what he was doing late at night when everything around them was closed.

Earlier this month, the sergeant at the center of the confrontation resigned.

Here is the full statement:

It is with mixed emotions I am writing to let you know after 12 years serving as Tiburon’s Chief of Police, and an astonishing total of over 50 years of public service, Chief Michael Cronin has informed me he will be retiring effective September 13. He and I have been discussing the timing of his retirement for some time, but he only recently chose the date that corresponds with his entry into public service 54 years ago. Although I am happy Mike will be moving into his new home and spending more time with his family, that sentiment is tempered by the recognition of the magnitude of the loss to our community.



Since becoming Police Chief in 2007, the impact of Mike’s leadership has been significant for Tiburon. He has fostered partnerships, communication, and trust within our community, and his philosophy toward successful law enforcement practices has substantially moved our department forward. His knowledge about procedural justice and his interest in creating programs that connect the Police Department with community reflect his long-term commitment to provide public service based on fairness, transparency, and a desire to serve.



Some of the important initiatives Mike worked on include: the implementation of the Automatic License Plate Reader System, the institution of mandatory use of police officer body cameras (making Tiburon the first Police Department in Marin County to do so) and development of the Yellow Bus Challenge school transportation program. These are just a few examples Mike’s accomplishments and are a clear demonstration of why Tiburon is consistently ranked as one of the safest communities in California.



Mike has a passion for serving the Tiburon community, which is evident in the deep care he has shown for the residents of Tiburon and members of his staff. I have had the privilege of working with Mike for almost five years, and in that time, I’ve come to recognize and admire his commitment to the citizens he proudly serves, and to his team. To say his leadership will be greatly missed is a huge understatement.



Finding the right person to lead the department after Mike’s retirement will not be easy, and will take several months. During this time, I am pleased to announce that Jamie Scardina, Undersheriff for the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, will be stepping in to serve as Interim Police Chief after Mike’s departure. Jamie started his law enforcement career in Tiburon, serving as a Police Officer from 1998-2000. Jamie then moved to the Sheriff’s Office, where he has enjoyed a successful 20-year career, serving at virtually every level within the department including: Deputy Sheriff, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and was appointed Undersheriff in December 2018.



I want to personally thank Jamie for agreeing to take on this assignment, and also want to express my sincere thanks and deep gratitude to Marin County Sheriff Robert Doyle for allowing us to ‘borrow’ one of his most trusted and accomplished staff members during this time of transition. Greg Chanis, Town Manager

