Tickets available now for Fort Mason’s drive-in theater

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is getting a pop-up drive-in theater this month.

FORT MASON FLIX will be playing movies starting September 18, the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture said Friday. To watch, people can buy a ticket online and drive to FMCAC’s campus through October 18 to catch one of their wide range of films on a 40′ by 20′ LED screen.

FMCAC said they’ll be playing family favorites, cult classics, blockbusters and arthouse cinema six days a week. Some special screenings throughout the month will benefit non-profit organizations.

Safety regulations include contactless check-in, limited tickets and regular restroom cleaning. FMCAC said people will have to wear masks when they’re outside of their cars.

SEPTEMBER MOVIE CALENDAR

Friday, Sept. 18

6pm: Minions

9pm: The Matrix

Saturday, Sept 19

6 p.m.: Xanadu

9 p.m.: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sunday, Sept. 20

6 p.m.: Frozen

9 p.m.: Purple Rain

September 22-24

Special screenings TBA

Friday, Sept. 25

6 p.m.: The Lion King

9 p.m.: Mad Max: Fury Road

Saturday, Sept. 26

6 p.m.: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

9 p.m.: Furious 7

Sunday, Sept. 27

6 p.m.: Hairspray (1988)

9 p.m.: Selena

Tuesday, Sept. 29

6 p.m.: Gremlins

9 p.m.: The Big Lebowski

Wednesday, Sept. 30

6 p.m.: Labyrinth

9 p.m.: Us

TICKETS

Price: $49 per car.

Tickets for September will be available Friday, September 4 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at fortmason.org/flix and DoTheBay.com/flix.

