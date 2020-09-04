Tickets available now for Fort Mason’s drive-in theater

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is getting a pop-up drive-in theater this month.
FORT MASON FLIX will be playing movies starting September 18, the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture said Friday. To watch, people can buy a ticket online and drive to FMCAC’s campus through October 18 to catch one of their wide range of films on a 40′ by 20′ LED screen.
FMCAC said they’ll be playing family favorites, cult classics, blockbusters and arthouse cinema six days a week. Some special screenings throughout the month will benefit non-profit organizations.
Safety regulations include contactless check-in, limited tickets and regular restroom cleaning. FMCAC said people will have to wear masks when they’re outside of their cars.
SEPTEMBER MOVIE CALENDAR
Friday, Sept. 18
- 6pm: Minions
- 9pm: The Matrix
Saturday, Sept 19
- 6 p.m.: Xanadu
- 9 p.m.: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sunday, Sept. 20
- 6 p.m.: Frozen
- 9 p.m.: Purple Rain
September 22-24
Special screenings TBA
Friday, Sept. 25
- 6 p.m.: The Lion King
- 9 p.m.: Mad Max: Fury Road
Saturday, Sept. 26
- 6 p.m.: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
- 9 p.m.: Furious 7
Sunday, Sept. 27
- 6 p.m.: Hairspray (1988)
- 9 p.m.: Selena
Tuesday, Sept. 29
- 6 p.m.: Gremlins
- 9 p.m.: The Big Lebowski
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- 6 p.m.: Labyrinth
- 9 p.m.: Us
TICKETS
Price: $49 per car.
Tickets for September will be available Friday, September 4 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at fortmason.org/flix and DoTheBay.com/flix.
