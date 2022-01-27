Tickets for Rams vs 49ers matchup selling out fast: StubHub

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrate after a 27-24 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With just a few days until the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship, tickets to Sunday’s game are continuing to sell fast.

As of Thursday, StubHub tells KRON4 News, Sunday’s game is trending towards being the number one best-selling playoff game in its history, excluding the Super Bowl.

Currently, tickets are starting at $600 with more than 3,750 tickets available on StubHub.

According to StubHub, the average ticket price is going for approximately $1,187.

Rams attempt to limit 49er fans at SoFi Stadium

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the Rams front office allegedly attempted to restrict ticket sales to the game only to residents of the greater Los Angeles region.

I get that we turned sofi stadium to Levi’s but restricting fan from buying tickets is kraxy to me….. IJS — Deebo (@19problemz) January 24, 2022

At the 49er’s final game of the regular season against the Rams in Los Angeles — thousands of 49er fans flooded the stadium with a sea of red and gold.

Behind a significant 49er crowd, San Francisco would end up winning the game 27-24 in overtime — and ultimately, earning a wild card playoff spot.

“It’s still unclear whether the initial restriction to lockout 49ers fans will yield much success but we do know that the fans of these teams – wherever they are coming from – are excited and are about to make this number one best-selling playoff game – outside of the Super Bowl – in StubHub history,” said Mike Silveira, spokesperson for StubHub.

The ban has since been lifted and anyone can buy tickets to the game.

According to StubHub, 77% of fans are coming from within the state for the game.

Of those fans, 43% of tickets sold are from Northern California and 57% are from Southern California.