MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to shooting water pellets at pedestrians on Thursday, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Around 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the area of East Main Ave. and Highway 101 overpass following reports of two people being hit by projectiles from a car driving by.

Officers arrived to discover that the victims were struck while they were out walking — One was hit in the back of the head and the other was hit in the arm.

Police say the injuries were minor and did not require medical attention.

Investigators were able to identify the car and the driver associated with it.

The youth suspect was arrested at his home without incident, police say.

Officers found a Splat-R-Ball blaster during a search of the car.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for discharging a BB device in a grossly negligent manner.

Police say criminal charges will be pursued to those caught shooting these pellets. This is the third similar incident in two weeks reported in Morgan Hill.

Officials say over the past several weeks, reports similar to this incident have been reported across the country as a result of a TikTok Challenge. The reports involved pedestrians being shot with gel or water-based pellets, known as ‘Orbeez.’

Police say these pellets cause painful welts but if hit in the face, it could cause major injury. Parents are encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers and consequences of this behavior.

On Monday, the Pleasanton Police Department shared photos on Twitter of the gel water balls following a string of random attacks.

Photo: Pleasanton Police

Photo: Pleasanton Police

The department asked residents to call (925) 931-5100 as they continue to search for the suspects in the Pleasanton cases.

If you have any information on the Morgan Hill incidents, police ask you to contact Detective Ryan Warren at (669) 253-4894 as the investigation continues.