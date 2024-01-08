(KRON) — Fast-talking viral food critic Keith Lee announced over the weekend that he will be paying a visit to the Bay Area. Lee, an MMA fighter turned food critic, has amassed over 15 million followers on TikTok.

Known for his fast-talking style, Lee typically spurns trendy and upscale restaurants for mom-and-pop spots that serve food in paper bags, which he often eats in his car while discussing the food’s merits — or lack of.

In a video posted to social media, Lee announced that the first stop on his 2024 Keith Lee and Family Food Tour would be the Bay Area. In the video, Lee asks for recommendations of mom-and-pop spots around the Bay Area.

“If you or anyone you know has a mom-and-pop shop that has great food and customer service, but could use a little marketing that’s in the Bay Area, tag them in this video, tag me in their videos, comment, DM or email me, however you wanna get in contact with me,” Lee said in a video announcing his visit to the Bay Area.

Commenters followed with suggestions for places to try around the Bay and warnings to the traveling food critic to avoid “getting bipped,” regional slang for having your car broken into. In a subsequent video, Lee said after doing some research, he was now “fully aware of what bipping was.”