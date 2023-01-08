PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A person tells police they were blackmailed by a TikTok scammer using their loved one’s ashes, according to a release from the Petaluma Police Department.

PPD says the victim made contact with a TikTok seller who claimed to “create artwork from cremated ashes.” After the victim paid the seller and sent the ashes, they reported that the seller blackmailed them and demanded $3,000 to return the ashes.

Police say that the victim is sharing their story to keep “anyone else from falling prey to the same heartless crime.” If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, please contact PPD’s non-emergency line at 707-778-4373 to file a report.