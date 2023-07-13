(KRON) — Earlier this year, KRON4 reported on a disturbing TikTok trend in which thieves posted videos of themselves stealing Kias and Hyundais. California Attorney General Rob Bonta called for recalls to fix the problem, but it seems to be getting worse.

In the last week, we’ve seen multiple Instagram posts of people falling victim in the Bay Area. Their car is stolen, found dumped in a parking lot weeks later, stripped and totaled. Online videos of Kias and Hyundai’s being stolen have been seen millions of times.

“Steeling the cars, doing joy runs, filming on their TikToks,” said Joey Johnson, whose car was stolen.

He fell victim last week.

“Must have happened overnight sometime,” said Johnson.

The broken glass is still on the sidewalk where his 2013 Hyundai Elantra was parked in San Francisco when it was stolen.

“I then called the police. They sent someone out to do the report and that’s when they, before I had even told them what the car was, they assume it was a Hyundia or a Kia that had gotten stolen,” Johnson said.

In April, Attorney General Bonta called on the car companies to make immediate recalls to fix the problem. From 2011 to 2022, Hyundai and Kia did not equip cars in the U.S. with engine immobilizers—an anti-theft device.

Officer Jessica Perry with the Berkeley Police Department says the crimes are increasing as the year goes on.

“We’re at about 40% of all of our vehicle thefts throughout the city are still involving Kia’s or Hyundais,” Perry said.

She says the thieves use basic household items such as a USB, or screwdriver to start the cars after breaking in. We reached out to both Kia and Hyundai. We received a response from Hyundai about the action that they’ve taken, which include rolling out free anti-theft software, upgrades to 4 million vehicles and offer steering wheel locks to cars that can’t be upgraded.

According to officer Perry, the thieves often use the stolen vehicles as getaway cars for other crimes.

“Being used to commit crimes and then at that point that vehicle is abandoned somewhere and at that point is when we recover it,” Perry said.

She says many insurance companies are refusing to insure Kias and Hyundais because of the social media trend. Johnson says his insurance company doesn’t cover theft.

“It’s just really unfortunate and just a bummer that it happened so easily,” Johnson said.

Officer Perry says if you have a Kia, or Hyundai and you haven’t been contacted about a recall, you should reach out to a dealership and see what your options are.