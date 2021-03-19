TikToker organizes rally to denounce recent hate crimes against Asian community

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A local TikToker is organizing a rally this weekend to condemn the recent attacks against the Asian American community.

Adam Juratovac, an attorney, community activist and TikTok user announced the #StopAsianHate community rally at San Jose City Hall on Sunday.

The rally is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Organizers are asking community members to wear black to promote solidarity to survivors and victims of the acts of hate.

More than 200 people have confirmed they will attend the rally, per EventBrite.

Rally speakers include:

Eric J. Chang : Deputy Attorney General, California Department of Justice*; Board Member – Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association

: Deputy Attorney General, California Department of Justice*; Board Member – Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association Yvonne Y. Kwan : Assistant Professor of Asian American Studies, Former Director of the Ethnic Studies Collaborative, Former Co-Chair of the APIDA Task Force, San Jose State University; Conference Organizer, 2021 Southeast Asian American Studies Conference.

: Assistant Professor of Asian American Studies, Former Director of the Ethnic Studies Collaborative, Former Co-Chair of the APIDA Task Force, San Jose State University; Conference Organizer, 2021 Southeast Asian American Studies Conference. Adam S. Juratovac : Attorney; President, Santa Clara County Bar Association Barristers; Board of Trustees, Santa Clara County Bar Association; Member, Asian Pacific American Bar Association – Silicon Valley; Former San Jose Saber Cat.

: Attorney; President, Santa Clara County Bar Association Barristers; Board of Trustees, Santa Clara County Bar Association; Member, Asian Pacific American Bar Association – Silicon Valley; Former San Jose Saber Cat. Mike Honda : Former U.S. Congressman

: Former U.S. Congressman Soma de Bourbon : Assistant Professor, Sociology and Interdisciplinary Social Sciences at San Jose State University

: Assistant Professor, Sociology and Interdisciplinary Social Sciences at San Jose State University Alex Spielmann: Spoken Word Poet; De Anza College Student

The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination since it was created less than one year ago.