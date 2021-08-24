LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) -Wildfire smoke from the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County has created “hazardous” air quality, specifically around South Lake Tahoe, according to CA Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Smoke from the #CaldorFire is creating "hazardous" air quality in #ElDoradoCounty, specifically around South Lake Tahoe. Limit outdoor physical activity and stay indoors if possible. Check https://t.co/8ZJRfglE9o for the latest air quality in your area. pic.twitter.com/tvQdGZrBzJ — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) August 24, 2021

Multiple large wildfires have incinerated at least 700 homes, many in and around the Sierra Nevada communities of Greenville and Grizzly Flats.

About 13,000 residences remained under threat in communities tucked away in scenic forests.

Timelapse videos show wildfire smoke choking Tahoe, causing the skies to appear orange.

The fires have burned roughly 2,300 square miles (6,000 square kilometers) and have sent smoke as far as the East Coast. They were burning in grass, brush and forest that is exceptionally dry from two years of drought likely exacerbated by climate change.

Nine national forests in California have been closed because of the fire threat.

Additionally, Highway 50, between Sly Park Rd. and Meyers Rd., remains closed

It’s one of the only two ways to get to Tahoe from the Bay Area.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards in the Bay Area, and a Spare the Air Alert won’t be in effect.

However, the air district is closely monitoring air quality for smoke impacts from the northern wildfires.

When the smell of smoke is present, residents should avoid exposure and stay indoors with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides, if temperatures allow.

The air district recommends that people affected by smoke should set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing for people who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure, the air district said.

More information on air quality readings can be found on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.