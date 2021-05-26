Timeline: Recent mass shootings in the Bay Area

(KRON) – Mass shootings have taken place in the Bay Area for decades. Today’s at the VTA railyard marks the eighth in the last five years and the second in Santa Clara County in just two years.
May 26, 2021 – VTA railyard
Details are still rolling in on a shooting at a VTA railyard that took the lives multiple victims. As of the writing of this article eight victims have died as well as the shooter 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, a VTA worker.
October 31, 2019 – Orinda Halloween Party
5 dead, 4 injured.
A shooting took place during a Halloween party in Orinda billed on social media as an “Airbnb Mansion Party.”
July 28, 2019 – Gilroy Garlic Festival
4 dead including shooter, 17 wounded.
19-year-old Santino William Legan opened fire at the annual Gilroy Garlic festival before killing himself.
April 3, 2018 – YouTube San Bruno headquarters
Shooter killed, four injured.
YouTuber Nasim Aghdam shot up the company’s headquarters after demonetizing her videos.
March 9, 2018 – Yountville Veterans Home
5 dead including the shooter and an unborn child.
Former resident Albert Wong killed three female employees, one who was pregnant, and himself after he was kicked out of the facility.
June 14, 2017 – UPS Facility
4 dead including the shooter, five injured.
38-year-old Jimmy Lam killed three coworkers and himself at a UPS facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood in San Francisco following a dispute about over time payment.
April 2, 2012 – Oikos University
7 dead, three injured.
43-year-old One Goh opened fire at his former school in Oakland. Goh was sentenced to life in prison and later died in custody in March 2019.
October 3, 2011 – Lehigh Southwest Cement Plant
4 dead including the shooter, six injured.
Shareef Allman entered his work at a Cupertino cement plan and killed three of his co-workers before killing himself. Allman was disgruntled with his workplace.
March 21, 2009 – Four Oakland police officers
Five killed including the shooter.
Lovelle Mixon was a convicted felon who opened fire on police after a traffic stop. Mixon had a warrant out for his arrest and did not want to return to prison. He died in a shoot out with police.