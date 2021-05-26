Timeline: Recent mass shootings in the Bay Area

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(KRON) – Mass shootings have taken place in the Bay Area for decades. Today’s at the VTA railyard marks the eighth in the last five years and the second in Santa Clara County in just two years.

May 26, 2021 – VTA railyard

Details are still rolling in on a shooting at a VTA railyard that took the lives multiple victims. As of the writing of this article eight victims have died as well as the shooter 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, a VTA worker.

October 31, 2019 – Orinda Halloween Party

File – In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting on Halloween at a rental home in Orinda, Calif. The mayor of a San Francisco Bay Area city where five people were killed at an Airbnb on Halloween night says five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Orinda Mayor Inga Miller tells the San Francisco Chronicle that she hopes the arrests made Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, give some relief to residents. (Ray Chavez/East Bay Times via AP, File)

5 dead, 4 injured.

A shooting took place during a Halloween party in Orinda billed on social media as an “Airbnb Mansion Party.”

July 28, 2019 – Gilroy Garlic Festival

An FBI agent at the scene of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, July 29, 2019

4 dead including shooter, 17 wounded.

19-year-old Santino William Legan opened fire at the annual Gilroy Garlic festival before killing himself.

April 3, 2018 – YouTube San Bruno headquarters

Shooter killed, four injured.

YouTuber Nasim Aghdam shot up the company’s headquarters after demonetizing her videos.

March 9, 2018 – Yountville Veterans Home

5 dead including the shooter and an unborn child.

Former resident Albert Wong killed three female employees, one who was pregnant, and himself after he was kicked out of the facility.

June 14, 2017 – UPS Facility

4 dead including the shooter, five injured.

38-year-old Jimmy Lam killed three coworkers and himself at a UPS facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood in San Francisco following a dispute about over time payment.

April 2, 2012 – Oikos University

Sheriff’s deputies remove a body from outside Oikos University in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 2, 2012. A gunman opened fire at the Christian university, killing at least seven people and wounding three more, before being captured hours later at a shopping center in a nearby city, authorities said. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

7 dead, three injured.

43-year-old One Goh opened fire at his former school in Oakland. Goh was sentenced to life in prison and later died in custody in March 2019.

October 3, 2011 – Lehigh Southwest Cement Plant

A police officer stand guard outside of a Hewlett Packard plant near a quarry owned by Lehigh Southwest Cement Company in Cupertino, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011. Authorities say a disgruntled employee opened fire at a meeting Wednesday at the limestone quarry, killing two people and wounding at least four others. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s spokesman Jose Cardoza says the woman was shot Wednesday morning at a Cupertino intersection by the suspect, who then fled on foot. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

4 dead including the shooter, six injured.

Shareef Allman entered his work at a Cupertino cement plan and killed three of his co-workers before killing himself. Allman was disgruntled with his workplace.

March 21, 2009 – Four Oakland police officers

Police officers escort a flag draped coffin into Oracle Arena for the funeral of four Oakland police officers shot and killed in the line of duty, in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 27, 2009. Officers from throughout California and from as far away as New York and Florida are attending the service in the arena, which holds more than 19,000 people. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Five killed including the shooter.

Lovelle Mixon was a convicted felon who opened fire on police after a traffic stop. Mixon had a warrant out for his arrest and did not want to return to prison. He died in a shoot out with police.