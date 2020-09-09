TIMELINE: See the Bay Area orange sky change over the hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area or planet Mars? The sky’s been red, orange and dark since the sun started rising Wednesday morning. Here’s a timeline of the sky changing over the hours.
5 a.m.
Our live cam on the San Francisco International Airport shows a normal 5 a.m. sky. Almost two hours before the sun comes up.
Sunrise – 6:43 a.m.
The sky over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge is starting to show hues of orange and gray, looks like a foggy early morning.
7 a.m.
Almost an hour after sunrise, the Inner Sunset neighborhood sky was a hazy orange.
Around the same time, Fairfield and Gilroy were looking more orange
While Vallejo was already looking absolutely RED.
8 a.m.
Almost two hours after sunrise, Castro Valley was seeing a super gray and smoky sky.
In Antioch, one viewer was really getting in the Mars-like mood.
And it REALLY looked like another planet here at the Bay Trail.
9 a.m.
Take a look at this up-high view of San Francisco
And a viewer-submitted video from Richmond:
10 a.m.
It’s like a scene from the Twilight Zone at Gray Whale Cove State Beach.
The San Francisco Bay Bridge was bathed in an orange glow, and we see drivers had their headlights on to see through the haze.
11 a.m.
Check out how the sky over SFO changed in six hours — still dark with an eerie orange cast.
Oakland looks like a real-life sepia filter.
Meanwhile, Dolores Park is showing a much more vivid scene of orange.
Noon
San Francisco is GLOWING orange.
Oakland with a similar ominous orange glow.