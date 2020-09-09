TIMELINE: See the Bay Area orange sky change over the hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area or planet Mars? The sky’s been red, orange and dark since the sun started rising Wednesday morning. Here’s a timeline of the sky changing over the hours.

5 a.m.

Our live cam on the San Francisco International Airport shows a normal 5 a.m. sky. Almost two hours before the sun comes up.

Sunrise – 6:43 a.m.

The sky over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge is starting to show hues of orange and gray, looks like a foggy early morning.

7 a.m.

Almost an hour after sunrise, the Inner Sunset neighborhood sky was a hazy orange.

Inner Sunset orange sky on Sept. 9, 2020

Around the same time, Fairfield and Gilroy were looking more orange

While Vallejo was already looking absolutely RED.

8 a.m.

Almost two hours after sunrise, Castro Valley was seeing a super gray and smoky sky.

In Antioch, one viewer was really getting in the Mars-like mood.

And it REALLY looked like another planet here at the Bay Trail.

Bay Trail

Smoky sky in Union City. Not as orange or red like other areas in The Bay but you can smell the smoke. Check out all the pics coming in @kron4news #wildfiresmoke #cawx #BayAreaWX #eastbay https://t.co/cjFqcL1rOI pic.twitter.com/3qDWrrQk4l — Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) September 9, 2020

9 a.m.

Take a look at this up-high view of San Francisco

And a viewer-submitted video from Richmond:

10 a.m.

It’s like a scene from the Twilight Zone at Gray Whale Cove State Beach.

The San Francisco Bay Bridge was bathed in an orange glow, and we see drivers had their headlights on to see through the haze.

11 a.m.

Check out how the sky over SFO changed in six hours — still dark with an eerie orange cast.

Oakland looks like a real-life sepia filter.

Meanwhile, Dolores Park is showing a much more vivid scene of orange.

Dolores Park: 9/9/20

Orange, hazy sky over Walnut Creek. I think for the rest of 2020 we need to all collectively stop asking “what’s next?” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/qKIuC9HsjH — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) September 9, 2020

Noon

San Francisco is GLOWING orange.

Oakland with a similar ominous orange glow.