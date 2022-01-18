Timo Meier makes San Jose Sharks history with five goal performance

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday, San Jose Sharks’ Timo Meier set a franchise record after scoring five goals against the Los Angeles Kings.

The sixth-year winger notched a hat trick before the first period ended and would score his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period.

With under 30 seconds left before the second intermission, Meier would break the Sharks’ record with his fifth goal of the night.

Meier, who made his first All-Star team this season, would become the second player to score five goals against the Kings in Los Angeles’ franchise history.

It’s being reported that no Swiss-born player had ever scored more than three goals in a single game.

According to the NHL, the last player to score five goals was New York Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad on March 5, 2020, against Washington.

Meier’s record-breaking performance against the Kings also notched the 11th single-period hat trick in Sharks history.

The Sharks would end up defeating the Kings 6-2.

Currently, the Sharks are sitting at 21-17-2 in the West and have a hold on the conference’s final wild-card playoff spot with 44 points.