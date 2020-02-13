Tiny home community for the homeless opens in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) – Today dozens of people in the East Bay will no longer be homeless.

That’s because they will be moving into tiny homes in Hayward.

At least 6 people will be getting the keys to their tiny homes.

They were screened by many agencies, including the First Presbyterian Church of Hayward.

The homes are a little bigger than a room, but smaller than an apartment.

However, they are furnished and come with a little kitchen area complete with a cooktop as well as a bathroom with shower.

The tiny homes were put together by volunteers with donated materials.

These tiny homes aren’t free – they will cost their renters $200 a month, with a maximum stay length of 18 months.

