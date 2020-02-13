HAYWARD (KRON) – Today dozens of people in the East Bay will no longer be homeless.
That’s because they will be moving into tiny homes in Hayward.
At least 6 people will be getting the keys to their tiny homes.
They were screened by many agencies, including the First Presbyterian Church of Hayward.
The homes are a little bigger than a room, but smaller than an apartment.
However, they are furnished and come with a little kitchen area complete with a cooktop as well as a bathroom with shower.
The tiny homes were put together by volunteers with donated materials.
These tiny homes aren’t free – they will cost their renters $200 a month, with a maximum stay length of 18 months.
Latest Stories:
- Tiny home community for the homeless opens in Hayward
- Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
- Last flight from SFO to China is Friday
- Weinstein lawyer: Prosecutors have a ‘tale,’ not a case
- ‘Where’s your passport?’: High school basketball game ends in ‘racist’ chant