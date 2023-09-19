(KRON) — A man who allegedly stole a coffee shop tip jar in Benicia Monday morning before attempting to carjack two vehicles has been arrested, the Benicia Police Department said.

Benicia police officers responded to a report of a man stealing a tip jar from a coffee shop at the Solano Square shopping complex before breaking it and fleeing. Around 45 minutes later, police were dispatched to the area of Military West and Interstate 780 on a report of a man jumping in front of a moving vehicle in an attempted carjacking.

The suspect allegedly banged on the window of the car and told the driver to get out. The driver was able to speed away safely, authorities said. Another driver also reported a man on Military West attempted to force their vehicle door open, damaging the side mirror. That motorist was also able to drive away from the suspect.

A man matching the descriptions of the suspect was located by police officers on the Columbus Parkway offramp. The suspect did not cooperate with officers and fled into Benicia State Park, according to police. He was later located in the park’s vegetation and arrested without further incident, BPD said.

(Photo: Benicia Police Department)

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Brett Badiali, was booked into Solano County jail for carjacking, receiving stolen property, vandalism and resisting a peace officer.