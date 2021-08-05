Tip leads to rescue of man and his 6 dogs after boat grounds near Tomales Point

A Coast Guard crew member holds one of six dogs rescued with a man Tuesday after the man’s boat went aground near Tomales Point in Marin County, Calif., on Aug. 3, 2021. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — An alert member of the public started a chain of events Tuesday that resulted in the rescue of a man and his six dogs from a boat that grounded along the rocky coastline of Marin County.

The Coast Guard reported that a good Samaritan notified them Tuesday morning that a 30-foot boat went aground on the west side of Tomales Point, about a half-mile north of Driftwood Beach in the Point Reyes National Seashore.

The first of three images shows a boat that went aground near Tomales Point in Marin County, Calif., on Aug. 3, 2021. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard responded from the Bodega Bay station with its 47-foot Motor Life Boat and found a man in distress.

A crew from the Marin County Fire Department used a personal watercraft to reach the man and transferred him with his six dogs to the Coast Guard boat.

The Coast Guard took the man and his dogs to Bodega Bay, where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Marin County Fire Department crew transfer to the U.S. Coast Guard a man rescued Tuesday after his boat went aground near Tomales Point in Marin County, Calif., on Aug. 3, 2021. (Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

It is unknown how much fuel spilled into the water from the boat, which has a capacity of 200 gallons of diesel fuel. Coast Guard observed a sheen of fuel on the water during the rescue Tuesday, but Petty Officer Brandon Giles said no further sheen was seen during a flyover Wednesday.

Officials plan a closer inspection of the boat will be conducted Thursday.