SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The non-stop dreary weather is putting a damper on some people’s moods. For many, the weather is bringing out deep feelings of sadness.

Expert Dr. Brenda Wade offered tips to get us a mental health boost during the non-stop storms that have dampened our moods. She says, our brains hate being deprived of light. Lack of light stops the brain from producing stimulants, serotonin and dopamine, which make us feel good.

So we get grouchy, start to lack motivation and have low energy during dark weather days. The rain also keeps canceling plans, which hurts our relationships.

Seasonal depression, which is a form of depression that affects millions of Americans, mainly during fall and winter, is a real thing. According to the national health institute, symptoms of “sad” can include hopelessness, withdrawing from loved ones, poor sleep habits and thoughts of death or suicide.

Some ways to get a quick mood boost, according to Dr. Wade:

Exercise at home

Do things that make you laugh – read a silly book, watch a comedy

Seek out human connection, even if it’s a Zoom party

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the number “9-8-8” and talk to a trained counselor who can connect you to local services.

The line is open 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.

However, if you are in need of immediate medical attention, you are advised to call 9-1-1.