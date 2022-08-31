(KRON) — Limiting time outside and keeping kids hydrated are the top things schools need to keep in mind with temperatures rising around the Bay Area.



The scorching temperatures present a danger especially to those students who may suffer from chronic illnesses, so being aware is key. The temperatures are rising for everybody in Contra Costa County and that includes kids.

Mount Diablo Unified School Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark is advising his district’s principals and athletic directors to take precautions over the next week.

Those recommendations for students include:

Drinking plenty of water or sports drinks

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing

Avoiding outdoor activities between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Using air conditioning and remaining in cool places during the day

“Health and well-being is a top priority,” said Ilana Samuels, Director of Communications and Community Relations with San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

Samuels said like other districts within the county, they are following guidelines from the Office of Education.

“Ensuring that students are hydrated, ensuring that you are limiting physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day. Also, ensuring that staff is checking on young children and students with chronic illnesses,” said Marcus Walton with the Office of Education.

Superintendent Clark said there has been no district-wide directive to make any changes to the daily school schedule but strenuous activities like football practice should not be done during the heat of the day. School leaders within the county said families play an important part as well.

Families are also recommended to stay informed about what their child’s school and school district is saying about the heat over the next week. “We want everybody to get through this period healthy and ready for school next week and beyond when hopefully it cools down a little bit,” said Samuels.

The California Department of Education also has information online for parents and students about excessive heat. There, you can find a list of resources on how to best mitigate any negative impact the heat may have on you or your loved ones.