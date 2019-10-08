Tips, resources for preparing for PG&E power outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With high fire danger in the forecast, PG&E is considering to shut off power to hundreds of thousands of people in the Bay Area.

If a power shutoff does occur, officials said it will happen as early as Wednesday morning.

>>Click here for list of areas impacted by PG&E power shutoffs

Bay Area residents are advised to be prepared for 48 to 72 hours without power.

Below are tips on how to prepare yourself and your home for a blackout.

Tips on How To Prepare For a Power Outage

Update your contact information with PG&E so you stay informed Visit PGE.com/mywildfirealerts Or call 1-866-743-6589

Talk to your doctor and plan for medications that need refrigeration medical devices that require power mobility needs

Develop and update a hard copy emergency contact list

Create a safety plan for all members of your family, including pets

Practice manually opening your garage door

Build or restock your emergency supply kit Battery-operated flashlights (not candles, they pose a fire hazard) Fresh batteries First aid supplies Food. Gather non-perishable food that doesn’t require cooking, as well as a manual can opener Water Cash (ATMs may be down during an outage) Portable charger for your cell phone Have a battery-powered or crank radio Baby and pet food Important documents >>Click here for more items to include in an emergency kit

Consider staying with a friend of relative during an outage

Ensure any backup generators are ready to safely operate

Refill your car’s gas tank. If your vehicle is electric, make sure it’s fully charged

PG&E is also reminding people who rely on electric or battery-dependent medical tech such as assistive technology, breathing machines, power wheelchairs or scooters and home oxygen or dialysis to have a plan in place for an extended power outage.

What to do during an outage

Unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power is restored.

Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. Then, turn your appliances on, one at a time.

Typically, your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors are kept closed. Consider using coolers with ice to keep food cold and safe.

Be sure to use generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors only. Do not use a gas stove for heat.

Check on your neighbors.

Resources