(KRON) — The good part about doing your holiday shopping online is that you can get gifts for your loved ones without leaving your couch. The bad part is that when those gifts are sent to your home, a “porch pirate” could be lurking to steal them.

These types of thefts tend to increase this time of year, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

“Unfortunately, with the holiday season upon us, we, along with other jurisdictions, often see an increase in this type of theft activity,” SRPD said.

In Livermore, one resident saw a “Grinch” stealing a package from their porch using a security camera. That person called the Livermore Police Department, and the thief was arrested.

LPD provided some tips on how you can dodge porch pirates this month: