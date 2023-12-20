(KRON) — The good part about doing your holiday shopping online is that you can get gifts for your loved ones without leaving your couch. The bad part is that when those gifts are sent to your home, a “porch pirate” could be lurking to steal them.
These types of thefts tend to increase this time of year, according to the San Rafael Police Department.
“Unfortunately, with the holiday season upon us, we, along with other jurisdictions, often see an increase in this type of theft activity,” SRPD said.
In Livermore, one resident saw a “Grinch” stealing a package from their porch using a security camera. That person called the Livermore Police Department, and the thief was arrested.
LPD provided some tips on how you can dodge porch pirates this month:
- “Use package tracking: Most major retailers utilize delivery companies (including the US Postal Service) who will provide updates to you when a package is anticipated to arrive. This will help you to track info on when your package will be/is delivered which allows you to retrieve your packages quickly, or have a friend, family member, or neighbor pick them up if you will not be home.
- Install a video doorbell or home security cameras: Video doorbells which are designed to provide live video feed and two-way audio allow you to monitor your porch or space where your packages are delivered and communicate specific delivery instructions for delivery services.
- Use “package pick up” or “hold at location” services with provides like FedEx, UPS, or the Post Office. These services will allow you to have your packages held at a secure location.
- Use Amazon lockers: These are available at several retailers and provide the option for deliveries to be placed in a locked locker.
- Consider buying a porch lockbox if you get high value items delivered to your home or office.
- Require signature on delivery: This prevents delivery employees from leaving packages unattended on your porch because they require a signature by an attendant to leave a package at the location.
- Consider purchasing a mailbox sensor: These are small devices that attach to your mailbox and will alert you when they are opened.
- Schedule delivery days and times for when you know someone will be home. If you know you will not be home when packages will be delivered, request a vacation hold with the USPS (this places a hold on your mail during the timeframe you will be gone).
- Consider purchasing insurance on high value packages.”