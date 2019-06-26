Tips to keep your pet safe this 4th of July

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Four of July is just days away.

With the holiday just around the corner, the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is urging pet owners to take precautions during the upcoming celebrations.

Some dogs may become frightened by the sounds and sights associated with fireworks and 4th of July celebrations.

“Dogs can become so scared they break through fences and gates fleeing their yards, become lost, and are brought into our shelter as strays,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox, PHS/SPCA Communications Manager. “They arrive scared and often with minor injuries such as cuts on their paws.”

PHS/SPCA urges pet owners to keep the following tips in mind while celebrating:

Don’t take pets to fireworks displays.

While at home, keep pets inside a room in the house and make sure blinds or drapes are drawn. Leave a TV, radio or fan on to drown out the fireworks noise.

Make sure pets have current identification and/or a microchip. This permanent form of identification — implanted just under the animal’s skin — will insure the animal can be identified even if their collar is missing. Microchips are available at PHS/SPCA, no appointment necessary for a small fee.

If you know from past experiences that your pet will have severe anxiety caused by fireworks, talk to your veterinarian about giving your pet a mild tranquilizer.

If you lose your companion animal in San Mateo County, please visit the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA on July 5th. This process must happen in person, as staff cannot positively identify animals over the phone.

Or you can just buy a noise-cancelling kennel – there’s also that!