SAN JOSE (KRON) – Dozens of people in San Jose are getting their tires repaired after someone slashed dozens of them along one street.

Police are working to find out who is responsible.

Fernando Casis, whose tires were slashed, said “We all woke up and everybody on this street had their tires slashed. I think I counted around 30 people. My girlfriend was leaving around 1 a.m. She was leaving then she was like ‘why is the road so bumpy’ and turns out her tires were slashed, so I went to pick her up around the block and then my tires were slashed too.”

The repairs set Casis back $400, and he’s not alone.

Dozens of his neighbors also woke up to the same discovery along Chemeketa Drive in South San Jose.

“Everybody got two tires slashed,” Casis said. “He wasn’t coming around slashing one tire everybody got two tires slashed.”

People spent Wednesday evening replacing flat tires.

David Aldana lives nearby and has been combing through hours of his home surveillance video to help police with their investigation.

“I feel really bad and sad for these individuals in this neighborhood because you know they’re all getting up to go to work in the morning and to see their tires slashed it’s very disrespectful,” Aldana said. “I hope they catch the individuals.”

Police say about 30 vehicles were reported vandalized by having their tires slashed.