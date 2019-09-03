Titans of Mavericks Surf Competition canceled indefinitely

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) – The world-renowned Titans of Mavericks Surf Competition has been suspended, indefinitely.

The World Surf League citing “various logistical challenges” and “the inability to run the event the last two seasons” as the reason for the cancellation.

The competition has taken place off the coast of Half Moon Bay between November and March since 1998.

Later this year, surfers will instead compete in Hawaii and Portugal.