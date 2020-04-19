Today marks 114 years since the 1906 San Francisco earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday marks 114 years since the 1906 San Francisco earthquake struck the Bay Area and beyond.

The 7.9-magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,000 people and destroyed 28,000 buildings.

The earthquake was felt just after 5 a.m. throughout the Bay Area. The earthquake broke loose less than 30 seconds later, with an epicenter near San Francisco.

Strong shocks lasted from 45 to 60 seconds. The great earthquake was felt from southern Oregon to south of Los Angeles and even as far as central Nevada.

The earthquake marks as one of the most significant earthquakes of all time.

